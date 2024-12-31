Browns Pass on Shedeur Sanders in New Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback in a bad way heading into the upcoming NFL offseason. Many believe that they could look to target one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
At the very top of the draft, which the Browns are currently holding the No. 3 overall pick in, there are two quarterbacks who many believe can be franchise caliber guys.
Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top signal callers available.
Which one would Cleveland go with if given the option? Sanders has been the overwhelming favorite to be the top quarterback taken. However, there are others who think that Ward would be the better pick.
Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports has released a new two-round mock draft and he has the Browns choosing to pass on Sanders.
In his mock draft, he has Cleveland choosing to build their franchise around Ward.
"The odds weren’t in their favor, but the Browns had the pick of whichever quarterback they wanted. In this scenario, they swung for the fences, and opted for the upside and gunslinging style of Ward."
Looking at the two quarterbacks, both of them have elite potential.
Ward is coming off of an impressive season that saw him complete 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns.
As for Sanders, he completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he scored four touchdowns as well.
From a numbers perspective, there is not much separating the two plaeyrs. Sanders may have the higher arm talent potential, but he also comes with more potential drama. Ward has the stronger arm.
All of that being said, it is going to be very interesting to see what the Browns choose to do in the NFL Draft. They may not end up having their choice between the two quarterbacks, but if they do, it would be a choice that keeps a lot of eyes on the franchise for years to come.
Hopefully, Cleveland gets it right this offseason and is able to bring in a quarterback and make the moves necessary to get back to winning.