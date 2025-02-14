Analyst Reveals Blunt Criticism of Browns GM Andrew Berry
The Cleveland Browns are entering a critical offseason that could decide the future of many different jobs within the organization. One of the people under the most fire is general manager Andrew Berry.
Of course, Berry has orchestrated everything up to this point in the current era of Browns football. He has made the mistakes of trading for Deshaun Watson and giving up a mega contract. Berry has also missed on quite a few important draft picks.
Despite the mistakes he has made, Berry has been given at least one more chance by ownership.
Simply put, Berry cannot afford to fail this offseason. He has to find a way to help get Cleveland back on track.
Ahead of the business of the NFL offseason, one analyst has provided some blunt, honest, and truthful criticism about Berry.
Adam Gerstenhaber recently offered his crticism of Berry during a segment of the "Bullpen, with Adam The Bull," show. He called Berry out for his poor drafting skills.
“His first two first-round picks that he’s had, Jed Wills, who is not getting a second contract because he’s a subpar player, and Greg Newsome, who I don’t think is getting a second contract because he’s an okay player. He just hasn’t drafted well overall,” Gerstenhaber said.
Unfortunately, there is not much defense that can be given for Berry. He has missed a lot in the NFL Draft.
This offseason, Berry will be given a chance to fix that problem. The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and he has a chance to bring in a franchise-altering talent. Hopefully, he is able to make the right choice.
Only time will tell, but the seat is getting hotter for Berry. If he does not come away with a big offseason, Cleveland could opt to replace him with someone else.
