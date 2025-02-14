Browns Digest

Insider Throws Cold Water on Browns' Rumored QB Interest

An NFL insider has thrown a wet blanket on the Cleveland Browns' rumored interest in one particular quarterback.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have been connected to a variety of different quarterback this offseason, which comes as no surprise given that they need one desperately.

Whether it's Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins or Shedeur Sanders, the Browns have been linked to a myriad of options under center, some of which make considerably more sense than others.

One name that has actually surfaced for Cleveland is Mississippi Rebels signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who has become a popular sleeper pick in NFL Draft circles.

However, Tony Grossi of ESPN has shut down the Browns' rumored interest in Dart, essentially stating that it's lukewarm, at best.

“I would say no on that one, a mild no. I don’t think they’re hot after him, although, you know, it’s so early in this process,” Grossi said.

Cleveland certainly wouldn't be taking Dart with its No. 2 overall pick, but it's possible the Browns could consider him on Day 2 (or Day 3 if he somehow fell that far, which is possible).

Dart's draft projections have been all over the place, with some even projecting him to go as high as the first round. That seems unlikely, but given the premium placed on quarterbacks, it's possible that a team could reach for him.

The 21-year-old threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes this past season. He also rushed for 495 yards and three scores.

A world does exist in which Cleveland may address another need with its top pick and then circle back to quarterback later. If that happens, Dart could be a candidate for the Browns.

But you just have to think that Cleveland will more than likely be taking either Sanders or Cam Ward.

