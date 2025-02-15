ESPN Insider Names Browns an Aaron Rodgers Suitor
The Cleveland Browns are being connected to quite a few quarterback options entering the upcoming NFL offseason. However, there is one name that continues grabbing headlines.
Outside of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, future Hall of Fame signal caller Aaron Rodgers has been the most talked about name in connection with the Browns.
Whether or not Rodgers is a legitimate candidate to be the team's starter next season, it's food for thought. Could Rodgers be the piece that helps power Cleveland back to being a playoff team? He only has another year or two left in him if he chooses to keep playing, but that year or two could be a lot of fun.
Once again, Rodgers has been connected as an option for the Browns.
This time, the connection came from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Rodgers would be far from the worst option that Cleveland could consider. In fact, he's probably towards the top from the standpoint of players who could come in and make a major impact.
During the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets, Rodgers played in all 17 games. He completed 63.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those numbers would be a big upgrade for Cleveland.
Even at 41 years old, Rodgers is slinging the football around well. He is not the player that he was during his pirme, but he could still lead a team on a run to the playoffs.
Granted, he does come with some drama, at least from the media. There would be some distractions that the media tries to cause, although his teammates have had nothing but good things to say about him.
However, at the very least, he could be a great bridge option. Signing Rodgers and drafting a young quarterback might be an elite option for the Browns.
All of that being said, Rodgers will be name to keep an eye on. The Jets are moving on from him and Cleveland is without a doubt one of the top potential suitors for him if they have interest.
