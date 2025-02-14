Jameis Winston Shares Shocking Reaction To Browns Star's Trade Request
Myles Garrett's trade request has everyone talking, especially Garrett's own Cleveland Browns teammates. Add veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who spent the 2024 season with the Browns, to the list.
After making his presence felt all around New Orleans last week leading up to the Super Bowl, Winston made an appearance on the Off The Edge podcast, hosted by his former Saints teammate Cam Jordan. The subject of Garrett's very public request came up and Winston admitted he didn't understand the decision until he talked to Garrett.
“I had to ask Myles, like, ‘Bro, tell me how you felt,' because I was only there for one year, right?” Winston explained. “And what I saw from the organization, it didn’t seem like an organization that was deteriorating. I saw bad treatment of Deshaun Watson. I saw lack of execution from the offense. I saw me throwing away some games, you know, but at the end of the day, I didn’t see anything organizationally that showed them to having a bad culture.”
Culture doesn't seem to be the issue for Garrett, who explained during his own media tour during Super Bowl week that his decision is simply about winning a championship.
The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year has seen the highest of highs but also the lowest of lows during his eight years in Cleveland. Something he conveyed to Winston.
“He was like, ‘Jameis, you’ve never been 0-16,’” the 31-year-old QB added. "I think it's like the Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson approach, like you can only have so many individual accolades, right? ... he never had a glimpse of [a championship]. Only two years he's been in the playoffs."
Winston seemed to understand Garrett's perspective on the situation after their conversation. On the bright side, the 10-year veteran also seems to have had a positive experience during his one year in Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Potential Browns Selection Travis Hunter Picks Position For Combine
More: Analyst Reveals Blunt Criticism of Browns GM Andrew Berry
MORE: Cleveland Browns Announce Notable Coaching Staff Changes
MORE: Insider Throws Cold Water on Browns' Rumored QB Interest
MORE: Cleveland Browns Urged to Make Three Drastic Offseason Changes