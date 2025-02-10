Cleveland Browns Predicted to Part Ways with Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on this offseason.
Outside of the Myles Garrett trade request, the Browns have some key decisions to make. They need to find a new quarterback and they will also need to figure out what they want to do with Nick Chubb.
Chubb is set to hit the open free agency market and no one knows quite what to expect. Some think Cleveland could bring him back for another season on a team-friendly contract. Others expect another team to come in and offer him more than the Browns can afford.
Even though Chubb has made it clear that he would prefer to remain in Cleveland, that may not end up happening.
Sayre Bedinger of Factory of Sadness has predicted that the Browns will end up parting ways with Chubb this offseason.
In the eight games that he played during the 2024 season in his return from a gruesome knee injury, Chubb carried the football 102 times for 332 yards and three scores. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.
Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done for Cleveland.
More than likely, the Browns will offer him a one-year, incentive heavy contract. If that is something that Chubb is interested in, he could be back. However, if another team offers him a more lucrative deal, would he pass on that simply to remain in Cleveland?
That could be what the situation comes down to. How bad does Chubb actually want to remain with the Browns?
Only time will tell the answer to that question. There is a strong chance that he could leave town, but he could also opt to return to Cleveland and try to finish what he started.
Losing both Garrett and Chubb in the same offseason would be a tough pill for Browns fans to swallow. Unfortunately, it's a reality that they could face.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Could Have a Shot at Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Bears Could Be Threat to Sign Browns' Nick Chubb
MORE: NFL Insider Offers Huge Update on Browns Superstar's Trade Value
MORE: Browns' Nick Chubb Drops Honest Truth About Future
MORE: Browns Trade Myles Garrett to Shocking NFC Team in Trade Suggestion