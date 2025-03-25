Browns Pressed to Make Risky Move With Perplexing Defender
The Cleveland Browns did not exactly have a banner year defensively in 2024 in spite of finishing No. 1 in the NFL in defense the season prior.
A big reason for the Browns' decline was shoddy play from their secondary, as Cleveland allowed a passer rating of 98.9 this past year. That was good for 27th in the league.
While Denzel Ward remained terrific, the Browns' other cornerbacks struggled, and Martin Emerson Jr. was definitely in that category.
Emerson logged 80 tackles, but finished without an interception and with just four passes defended. He also posted a brutal 47.9 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus, registering a 48.4 coverage grade.
It was a rather significant step back after an impressive 2023 campaign. Nevertheless, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine still feels that Cleveland should consider an extension with the 24-year-old.
"Martin Emerson Jr. deserves some consideration for an extension. He had some struggles in 2024, but the entire Browns defense did," Ballentine wrote. "... Inking him to an extension now could wind up saving the team money and ensuring it doesn't lose a talented corner to free agency next season."
Emerson has just one year remaining on his deal, and he has certainly flashed potential in the past. But would it be wise for the Browns to spend big money on him after such a rough 2024?
The former third-round pick actually represents a viable trade candidate for Cleveland, so the Browns may actually be better off moving him now and recouping some value for him rather than possibly losing him for nothing next offseason.
Then again, fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II also represents a trade piece. Ergo, Cleveland may wish to hold onto Emerson and jettison Newsome.
Regardless, signing Emerson to an extension would be a risky play at the moment.
