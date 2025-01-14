Browns Projected to Make Major NFL Draft Trade
The Cleveland Browns ended up getting the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, many believe that the franchise should land their new quarterback.
Shedeur Sandres and Cam Ward are the top two expected picks. If the Browns do quarterback, they would simply take whichever signal caller the Tennessee Titans decide to pass on.
However, there are some who think that Travis Hunter could end up being the pick for Cleveland.
That being said, there are others who thiink that the Browns should make another move with the pick. Trading down and acquiring more picks could be the right move to make, especially if they aren't going to go with a quarterback.
Connor Hughes of SNY had made a prediction for the Browns. He has predicted that Cleveland will end up trading the No. 2 overall pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick and the Giants' 2026 first-round pick.
Honestly, this could be a perfect move for the Browns.
If they decide not to take a quarterback, New York would likely want to come up to guarantee that they get either Sanders or Ward. Cleveland could take advantage of the Giants' desperation for a franchise quarterback.
Acquiring the No. 3 pick, which the Browns could use on Hunter or an offensive line, and a first-round pick next season would be a massive win.
Cleveland has been depleted in the NFL Draft over the last couple of years due to the Deshaun Watson trade. Moving down and adding an extra first-round pick in the 2026 draft would be a nice step in the right direction.
Of course, everything will depend on what the Browns want to do at No. 2. If they want to get their next franchise quarterback, trading down would end those hopes.
Only time will tell, but Cleveland has a lot of different directions to choose from. This is one of them and could actually end up being the best course of action.