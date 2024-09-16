Cleveland Browns Projected To Land Playmaking Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns were able to come through with a big Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn't pretty, but they still were able to get the job done.
Looking ahead at the future, there are quite a few obvious needs the Browns will need to focus on. Depending on what Deshaun Watson ends up doing throughout the rest of the season, they might need to consider pursuing another quarterback.
There is also a chance that Cleveland could use another talented wide receiver.
With that in mind, The 33rd Team has suggested that the Browns could end up landing a big-time playmaker at the wide receiver position.
In their latest 2025 NFL mock draft, they projected Cleveland to take Missouri Tigers' star wide receiver Luther Burden III.
"Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are expiring contracts for the Cleveland Browns. As much as you'd like to think that Cleveland would consider a quarterback to set up their transition away from QB Deshaun Watson's contract, I believe the guarantees make that at least another year away. Instead, why not add another talented young weapon to ensure the rest of this roster is filled with winning talent — be it for Watson or otherwise?"
Burden has had a strong start to the 2024 college football season. He has played in three games, catching 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Back in 2023, he racked up 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Whether the Browns decide to keep rolling with Watson or find another quarterback, Burden could become a key long-term playmaker.
Granted, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. However, it's never too early to begin looking at potential targets.
If Burden is available when Cleveland is on the clock, the team would have to consider him. He's got the potential to be special and could be the kind of playmaking wide receiver that they've been missing.