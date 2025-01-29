Cleveland Browns Projected to Make Aggressive NFL Draft Trade
Heading into the 2025 NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns are under a lot of pressure. They are going to have to be aggressive and creative in order to get back to winning next year.
Another season like they had in 2024 would be unacceptable. It would also likely cost multiple people their jobs. Andrew Berry, the team's general manager, is definitely on the hot seat and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat if the team fails to take a huge step forward as well.
With that in mind, the Browns need to have a big-time offseason.
Finding an answer at the quarterback position will be pivotal. After that, Cleveland will need to add more talent throughout the roster.
Bringing in a better offensive line is also high on the priority list.
Pro Football Network has recently released a new mock draft. They have the Browns taking a very aggressive approach to the first round.
At No. 2 overall, they have Cleveland landing its new franchise quarterback in the form of Cam Ward. Later in the first round, they have the Browns coming back up and trading back into the first round with the Houston Texans for the No. 25 overall pick.
Josh Simmons, the offensive tackle from Ohio State, was the pick that they have predicted for Cleveland following the trade.
Being able to land both Ward and Simmons in the first round would be a huge win for the Browns. Both players have legitimate star potential and would be a huge step towards fixing two of the biggest issues the team had during the 2024 season.
If there is going to be an offseason that Cleveland is looking to wheel and deal and be extremely aggressive, it would be this year. They simply cannot afford to do anything but be aggressive.
Obviously, this is just a suggestion from a writer. No reports have started coming out about teams trying to move around in the NFL Draft. However, it is a move that would make sense.
Expect to see the Browns try to add top-tier talent in any way they possibly can. Berry knows that his future is on the line and Cleveland ownership expects the team to get back on track. This scenario would not be a crazy thing to see happen.