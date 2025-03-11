Browns Lose Out on Possible QB Option to Colts
The Cleveland Browns are still trying to get their quarterback situation sorted out, even after swinging a trade for Kenny Pickett on Monday.
While the Browns could be headed toward drafting a signal-caller next month, they still need to add another backup with Deshaun Watson rehabbing a torn Achilles and Jameis Winston likely departing via free agency.
One potential option was Daniel Jones, who spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings before hitting the free-agent market.
Well, Jones is now officially off the table, as the former No. 6 overall pick is finalizing a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jones will likely have an opportunity to compete for the Colts' starting job under center, as Anthony Richardson had an absolutely miserable season this past year.
He also may have had a chance to battle it out in training camp with Cleveland, too, but the Browns' lack of cap room may have prevented them from making a serious run at the Duke product ($14 million is actually quite a bit for Jones).
Jones made 10 starts for the Giants in 2024, throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 265 yards and a couple of scores.
Obviously, Cleveland should be focused on finding its quarterback of the future, and that is most certainly not Jones. However, the Browns also need to fill out their depth job at the position.
We'll see how Cleveland pivots in the coming days (or weeks).
