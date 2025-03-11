Browns Digest

Browns to Sign Interesting Sleeper Pass Rusher to $4.75 Million Deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to sign a very compelling pass rusher in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) rushes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL offseason with very limited financial flexibility, but after signing Myles Garrett to a massive extension, they made it clear they weren't throwing in the towel.

As a result, the Browns have been trying to patch up some holes in the early stages of free agency, and on Tuesday, they made another move, agreeing to sign edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year, $4.75 million contract, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Tryon-Shoyinka was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 32nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The University of Washington product was definitely a disappointment for the Buccaneers, as he never established himself as the impactful pass rusher that they hoped they were getting when they drafted him.

However, it's not like Tryon-Shoyinka was a complete bum, as he did accumulate 138 tackles and 15 sacks throughout his four-year tenure in Tampa Bay.

He is coming off of a lackluster 2024 campaign in which he registered 24 tackles and a couple of sacks, but he topped out at five sacks in 2023.

One major positive for Tryon-Shoyinka is his durability. He has only missed two games in his NFL career, with both of those absences coming this past year.

Even with the Browns having Garrett in 2024, they still managed to only total a very modest 41 sacks, so they were definitely in need of another pass rusher.

Tryon-Shoyinka is just 25 years old, so there may still be room for growth there.

