Cleveland Browns Receive Major Suggestion From NFL Analyst

The Cleveland Browns appear to be choosing between three players with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft

Spencer German

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after suffering an injury against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Much has been made about the pre-draft evaluation on Colorado cornerback Shedeur Sanders, and while at least a few teams may be willing to consider him in the top 10, more teams believe selecting him that high would be a stretch.

That's a discussion the Cleveland Browns are weighing as they put the finishing touches on their own draft evaluations. While they are in desperate need of a quarterback, it's starting to sound more and more like they'll pass on Sanders, for either his college teammate Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

If it were up to ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, the decision should be centered around Carter or Hunter.

"I would not reach for Shedeur Sanders," Miller said during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. "I would not reach on Will Campbell. I think you stay there and if you don't take Travis Hunter you take Abdul Carter ... the move for the Browns is just take a good football player and not overthink this thing."

At this point, there's plenty of consensus across the league that Carter and Hunter are the two best non-quarterbacks in the draft.

Even though passing on a quarterback may seem disappointing to some fans, especially considering it's Cleveland's biggest need, drafting one of Carter or Hunter would be a great addition for the franchise.

The Browns have two weeks to finalize that decision.

Spencer German
