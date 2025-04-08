Analyst Blasts Cleveland Browns for NFL Draft Strategy
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback, perhaps more than any other team in the NFL. So you would think that they would make things easy on themselves and simply select Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, right?
Well, apparently, it's more complicated than that, as the Browns seem to be strongly considering passing on Sanders to select either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.
Well, ESPN's Tony Rizzo thinks that Cleveland would be remiss not to take a quarterback, as that is exactly what the Browns need.
"This line about they like Shedeur, but they don't like him enough to take him at 2. ... As a Browns fan, I need a quarterback. I can't go anywhere until I get the quarterback," Rizzo said. "... You could have the best receiver of all-time. If you have nobody to throw the football, what good is it? You're in denial. You need a quarterback."
Rizzo makes a very good point. Cleveland went just 3-14 this past season, and while the Browns had massive issues up and down the roster, their most glaring problem was obviously under center.
Would Sanders instantly solve all of Cleveland's problems? No, but he at least has the potential to fix its troubles at signal-caller, and that is the most important step toward building a winner.
Hunter and Carter may be the two best players available when the Browns are on the clock, but they must get a quarterback if they want to turn around their franchise.
