Browns Connected to Gargantuan NFL Draft Trade With Bears
There has been a whole lot of discussion about what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders seem to be the top three options, the Browns can also trade the selection.
That is exactly what Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus is predicting Cleveland to do, as he has the Browns sending the No. 2 pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148, as well as an additional 2026 first-round draft choice.
Cameron then has Cleveland selecting Marshall edge rusher Mike Green with the 10th overall pick.
"Despite the Browns' dire need for a quarterback, selecting a pass rusher to complement perennial All-Pro Myles Garrett has been a popular scenario for the team at No. 2," Cameron wrote. "Here, Cleveland secures a stockpile of picks and still comes away with one of the most impressive pass rushers in a class loaded with talent at the position."
Green is unquestionably one of the most dynamic talents in this upcoming class, as he racked up 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season.
However, would it really be wise for the Browns to trade down eight spots merely to select a pass rusher when they already have Garrett?
The appeal of having two dominant players in the trenches is certainly understandable, but with all of the other needs Cleveland has, this would be a risky trade to make, to say the least. To be fair, the Browns would be accumulating a lot of other assets in this hypothetical deal, but something doesn't sit right about trading out of No. 2 and selecting an edge rusher.
