Browns' Myles Garrett Drops Weird Comment on Russell Wilson
Myles Garrett ultimately agreed to remain with the Cleveland Browns after previously requesting a trade, signing a massive long-term extension that will keep him under wraps through 2030.
Now, it's Garrett's job to help bring free agents to Cleveland...right?
Well, while addressing the media on Friday, Garrett was asked about the prospect of the Browns potentially signing quarterback Russell Wilson, and when specifically asked what his sales pitch to Wilson would be, he didn't exactly sound too convincing.
"What's my pitch? I won't take him to the ground 3-4 times a year," Garrett said.
That's kind of weird, to say the least. I mean, yeah, it's definitely nice not going up against Garrett as an opponent twice a year (which Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024), but it doesn't exactly say much for your organization when your biggest recruiting pitch to a free agent is telling him that he won't line up on the other side of you.
Cleveland already swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, but it is also still searching for another veteran quarterback to take the reins under center next season. The Browns could draft a signal-caller, as well, but it appears they are set on finding a bridge answer at the position.
Needless to say, Garrett didn't really make much of a compelling case for Wilson to join Cleveland, especially when numerous other options exist for the 10-time Pro Bowler.
Wilson made 11 starts for the Steelers this past year, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not great, but certainly better than anything the Browns trotted out in 2024.
