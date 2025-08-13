Cleveland Browns Receive Strong Advice on QB Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders certainly put forth a strong effort during his preseason debut, and as one would expect, it has generated considerable buzz.
Even after Sanders' impressive showing against the Carolina Panthers, he is still fourth on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, which is definitely puzzling. But is there a chance that Sanders could ultimately move up before the start of the regular season?
Nick Wright of Fox Sports thinks it's something Cleveland should do, urging the Browns to move Sanders up to the backup role.
“If they were to play a game that mattered tomorrow, [Shedeur Sanders] should be their backup," Wright said on First Things First. "He has done enough to move up, at least temporarily, on the unofficial depth chart. Dillon Gabriel has been banged up and has struggled massively at camp. The only fair reading of it is: Gabriel is now the one chasing."
To further prove Wright's point, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Wednesday that Sanders will likely be starting Cleveland's second exhibition game against the Philadelphia Eagles if Gabriel cannot play due to his hamstring injury.
Does Shedeur Sanders have a chance to start for the Browns?
Of course, this is all begs the main overarching question: does Sanders actually have a chance to start for Cleveland at some point this coming season?
Sanders probably won't be starting in Week 1. We can almost certainly rule that out. The Browns will likely be rolling with one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett under center for the season opener, and that is entirely understandable. Cleveland doesn't want to put too much pressure on Sanders right off the bat.
But perhaps Sanders could eventually supplant Flacco or Pickett as the starter midway through the campaign?
Let's be honest: the Browns are not going to be a good team this year, so they may as well see what they have in Sanders before making any decisions in next spring's NFL Draft. Many feel that Cleveland could select a quarterback next April, as the draft class is expected to be deep at the position. But if Sanders displays he can be the long-term answer, the Browns may have to rethink their strategy.
Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft earlier this offseason, trading up to acquire him. The 23-year-old was viewed as a first-round talent by most, but he ended up sliding.
