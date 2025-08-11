Browns Linked to Move for 49ers' Breakout Weapon
The Cleveland Browns are very short on weapons heading into the 2025 NFL season, particularly when it comes to their receiving corps.
The Browns didn't select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft (for some inexplicable reason), and the only free-agent move they made in that department came in the form of Diontae Johnson, who played for three different teams last year.
Beyond Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland's depth at receiver is incredibly thin, as the Browns will be relying on unproven youngsters like Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash to carry the load.
There had been some speculation that Cleveland could potentially make a move for a wide out before Week 1, but there has been very little buzz regarding a possible addition recently.
It's looking more and more like the Browns may have to wait until next offseason to add to their wide receiver room, and on that note, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a perfect potential solution for them: San Francisco 49ers breakout weapon Jauan Jennings.
Jauan Jennings could be just what the doctor ordered for the Browns
Jennings had an outstanding year with the 49ers last season, and with just one year remaining on his contract, the 28-year-old has demanded a new deal.
Because San Francisco seems reluctant to offer Jennings a fresh pact at the current point in time, there has been some chatter that he could ask for a trade, although nothing concrete has surfaced as far as that is concerned just yet.
Still, given the Niners' rather unenviable financial situation, it stands to reason that 2025 could be Jennings' last year in the Bay, which would open the door for Cleveland to sign him next March.
"Bringing in Jauan Jennings would change the tenor of the wide receiver room," Ballentine wrote. "He has long been underrated as a receiver because his blocking was one of the best parts of his skill set. However, he showed last season he can be a featured part of the passing game when he hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns."
Jennings finally got the opportunity to shine in 2024 with Brandon Aiyuk on the shelf due to a torn ACL, and now, with Deebo Samuel gone, Jennings will be the 49ers' No. 2 receiver behind a healthy Aiyuk this fall.
Should the University of Tennessee product put together another strong campaign, he will be one of the more sought-after receivers in next year's free-agent market, annd the Browns may be willing to strike.
