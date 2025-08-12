Cleveland Browns Sign Former Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick
The Cleveland Browns already have a pretty crowded rotation along their front seven, headlined by Myles Garrett and featuring a group of impressive young players.
Well, the Browns have now added another player to the field, signing former New England Patriots defensive end Titus Leo, the team has announced.
Leo, who played his collegiate football at Wagner, was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve during his rookie campaign and never actually played a game for the Colts before the Patriots claimed him off their practice squad in November 2024.
The 25-year-old played in four games for New England last year, finishing with four tackles and a pass defended in nine defensive snaps.
At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Leo can play either down on the line or standing up, bringin some potential versatility to Cleveland's defensive front.
The Browns parted ways with wide receiver Chase Cota in order to make room for Leo.
Will Titus Leo actually be able to get any playing time in Cleveland?
Of course, the question is whether or not Leo actually has a chance of making the Browns' roster, as Cleveland is pretty stacked in the trenches.
Obviously, there is Garrett, who will be flanked by either Isaiah McGuire or Alex Wright at the other defensive end slot. The Browns also added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in free agency.
Cleveland also has a glut at defensive tackle. It signed Maliek Collins and drafted Mason Graham while already having Mike Hall Jr. and Shelby Harris at the position.
Perhaps the Browns could employ Leo more at the linebacker position, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss all of 2025.
At the very least, Leo is young and possesses solid athleticism, so he will get a chance to show his stuff and potentially make the 53-man roster with a strong performance in training camp and preseason.
That being said, the chances of Leo qualifying for a Week 1 roster spot seem relatively slim given the primacy Cleveland will surely be placing on its young defensive ends and edge rushers that already have a place on the squad.
The Browns' defense exhibited some serious slippages last season after finishing ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2023, so we will see if the unit can bounce back in 2025 and whether or not Leo will be a part of it.
