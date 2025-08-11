Top QB Gets Candid on Potentially Being Drafted by Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this past April, nabbing both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to create quite an interesting competition in training camp.
However, it stands to reason that the Browns view neither Gabriel nor Sanders as their quarterback of the future and may want to bag another signal-caller in what is expected to be a deep draft class at the position next spring.
While Arch Manning is probably the biggest name, there should be plenty of other options, one of which will be Penn State Nittany Lions star Drew Allar.
Allar is widely viewed as a first-round pick heading into 2025 and has already been linked to Cleveland numerous times via early mock drafts, and during a recent interview with Ross Tucker, Allar explained what it would mean to him to be selected by the Browns.
“That would definitely be special," said Allar, who grew up a Cleveland fan. "My dad had season tickets growing up. They’ve been passed down since my great grandfather. ... That would definitely be surreal just because I grew up going to every home game. ... No matter the weather or the record."
Drew Allar could be the next Josh Allen for the Browns
Allar has been compared to Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen thanks to his size (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) and impressive dual-threat capabilities.
Last season, the 21-year-old threw for 3,327 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 301 yards and six scores.
Of course, Allar still has a long way to go to reach Allen's level, but there is no question that there are similarities between the two quarterbacks.
If the Browns end up finishing with one of the worst records in football again this year (and they probably will), it stands to reason that they could ultimately roll with a signal-caller with their top pick next April. Unless one of Gabriel or Sanders seriously impresses this fall, it seems unlikely that Cleveland will avoid taking a quarterback just because those two are on the roster.
Keep in mind: Gabriel and Sanders were third and fifth-round picks, respectively, so it's not like the Browns spent significant draft capital on either player.
Allar's senior campaign at Penn State will be very telling, and if he makes the jump that most seem to be anticipating, he may very well be one of the top-five selections in next year's draft.
