Browns Linked to Potential QB Trade with Rams
Ryan Heckman of FanSided has suggested an intriguing trade for the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He thinks that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could be a potential option.
The Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the teams aggressively scouring the quarterback market this offseason.
Whether they end up signing a free agent, trading for a proven quarterback, or drafting one with the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns need a new starter. There are quite a few options they could choose from.
One potential trade option could be pursuing Rams' veteran.
With that in mind, Heckman also suggested a potential trade that could work for both teams. It's one that Cleveland would seriously have to consider if they do have interest in trading for him.
Cleveland Browns Receive: Matthew Stafford, 2025 Third Round Pick (No. 90)
Los Angeles Rams Receive: 2026 First Round Pick, 2025 Third Round Pick
Stafford could be the immediate answer for the Browns, but would not be a long-term option. Instead, Cleveland could consider trading for Stafford to win now and adding a quarterback at either No. 2 or in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to develop behind Stafford.
During the 2024 NFL season with Los Angeles, Stafford ended up playing in 16 games. He completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Those numbers would be a massive upgrade over what the Browns have been dealing with under center in recent years.
Not only would his play on the field be a big addition for Cleveland, his leadership would come in clutch as well. The Browns are a team that badly need a vocal leader.
On the outside looking in, this trade seems like an ideal scenario for Cleveland. There could be other better options to consider, but Stafford would be a major upgrade in multiple key areas.
