ESPN Insider Opens Up About Browns, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
The Cleveland Browns have been connected to quite a few different quarterback ahead of NFL free agency. However, there is one name that continues being tossed around as an option That name is future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers will be available this offseason after the New York Jets informed him that they are going in a different direction. For a team like the Browns, he could be an intriguing option.
Even though he's no longer the clear-cut MVP favorite that he used to be, Rodgers is coming off of a solid 2024 season with the Jets. In his first season after tearing his Achilles, he was still better than many starting quarterbacks around the league.
He played in all 17 regular season games, completing 63% of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
With that being said, an ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has now spoken out about all the rumors that have surrounded Rodgers being a possible target for Cleveland this offseason.
“People I've talked to around the league do not see a natural fit for Aaron Rodgers,” Fowler said. “I do look at Cleveland because I'm told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starter's experience they are going to evaluate and look at as a potential option. So, you have to include Aaron Rodgers in that. But probably doesn't make a lot of sense there.”
Unless the Browns are planning to sign Rodgers and then double down with a rookie to develop behind him, the move wouldn't make a ton of sense. If that is their approach, then he could be an elite bridge option.
At 41 years old, Rodgers still has a couple of good years left if he chooses to keep playing. Joining Cleveland would give him an opportunity to keep starting and help try to lead the franchise back to the playoffs.
Should he be able to lead the Browns to success, his legacy would improve once again after his tough tenure in New York. It's an intriguing option that he could have interest in.
It will be interesting to see if Cleveland ends up showing interest in him this offseason and how receptive Rodgers might be to the idea of playing for the Browns.
