Cleveland Browns Rookie Surprisingly Plays After Being Arrested This Week
The Cleveland Browns have had a very rough week when it comes to rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that he was arrested due to a domestic situation that occurred on Monday night. There were many disturbing allegations made against the rookie.
He returned to the team in the middle of the week and quickly left practice due to an injury.
Now, he has taken the field against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon in the preseason matchup between the two teams after their joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. What a rollercoaster of a week it has been.
Hall, who had started turning heads and looking like an impact player for the upcoming season as a rookie, is facing a lot of trouble. We aren't going to speculate at all about his off-the-field situation, but it's clear that there will be more coming in the future.
Not long ago, Hall was actually compared by a teammate to former NFL superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Even getting that kind of a comparison is an honor and shows just how much talent and potential Hall possesses.
After the arrest and then the injury, seeing him take the field Saturday afternoon was a massive surprise. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make after the week he has had off-the-field and the injury that he suffered on it.
All that Browns fans can do at this point in time is wait and see what the future holds for Hall. He has the potential to become a special player in Cleveland, but he's got far bigger things he needs to deal with in the meantime.