Cleveland Browns Free Agent WR Lands with Super Bowl Contender
The Cleveland Browns have officially lost one of their top weapons from last season, as wide receiver Elijah Moore has signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Moore's contract with the Bills is a one-year pact that could be worth up to $5 million, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns had also previously placed an unrestricted free-agent tender on Moore, meaning that they are now slated to land a compensatory pick in return.
Moore spent a couple of seasons in Cleveland, initially arriving in 2023. He caught 59 passes for 640 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Browns, and this past year, he hauled in 61 receptions for 538 yards and a score.
Needless to say, the 25-year-old was a bit of a disappointment in Cleveland, as he averaged just 9.8 yards per catch with the Browns in spite of possessing tremendous speed.
Of course, that also may have had a whole lot to do with the fact that Cleveland did not exactly have an ideal quarterback situation during Moore's two-year tenure with the club.
Moore, who played his collegiate football at Ole Miss, was originally selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets then traded Moore to the Browns in March 2023.
Losing Moore does hurt a bit for Cleveland given that the Browns have very limited depth at the wide receiver position, but clearly, they didn't seem eager to bring him back for another season.
