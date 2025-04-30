One Surprising Browns Player Who Is Under Immense Pressure
The Cleveland Browns seem to be done with the bulk of their moves this offseason, as they just completed a hectic NFL Draft and then signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson in free agency.
Now, the Browns will prepare for training camp, and while monitoring the quarterback battle—which includes Shedeur Sanders—will be at the forefront of everyone's attention, it will also be interesting to watch some of the other young players at other positions and whether or not they can take the next step heading into 2025.
One player in particular who is burdened with quite the load is wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who will likely be serving as Cleveland's No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy.
A former third-round pick, Tillman finally began to show flashes during his sophomore campaign last year, catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He appeared to be finding his groove following the midseason trade of Amari Cooper, but a concussion sustained in Week 12 knocked him out for the remainder of the season.
Now, with the Browns severely lacking depth at wide out, Tillmans is expected to step into somewhat of a featured role in 2025, and it will be intriguing to see how he handles it.
While no one is anticipating Cleveland to be a playoff contender, there is obviously hope that the Browns will such improvement from this past season when they went 3-14. A competent offense would definitely help, and Tillman will have to be a significant piece.
The University of Tennessee product definitely has the archetype of a successful NFL receiver, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds with impressive athleticism. He also posted a 1,000-yard campaign at Tennessee in 2021 before injuries stalled him during his final season with the Volunteers.
Cleveland fans have liked Tillman right from the jump, but he hasn't gotten much of a chance to display his talent just yet. That should all change this summer, as the 25-year-old will surely find himself near the top of the Browns' depth chart at the wide receiver position.
This time, though, Tillman isn't just viewed as someone with potential. There are genuine expectations for the youngster, and he will have to dig deep and live up to them. Because, well, let's be honest: Johnson probably isn't going to steal the No. 2 receiver job.
