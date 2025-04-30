Insider Exposes Troubling Potential Situation for Browns' QB Situation

"If whoever the starter is doesn't get it done, you're going to have a group that's rolling their eyes, and rumbling and saying the other guy should be the one who plays."



📞 @ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns QB 🏈



🔊 Listen: https://t.co/VcE060DnWR pic.twitter.com/FMm9no1y9S