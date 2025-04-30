Insider Exposes Troubling Potential Situation for Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns have brought in four new quarterbacks this offseason. They traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco in free agency and then selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
That will obviously create quite the quarterback competition heading into training camp, and while it's exciting, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks a major problem could potentially surface.
Florio specifically thinks that a the potential battle between Gabriel and Sanders could cause some issues, particularly if one of them emerges as the starter and struggles next season.
Florio does raise an interesting point, which is why it may be best for the Browns to roll with Flacco as the starter early on just to quell any of the noise.
And to be perfectly honest, that may be the direction in which Cleveland proceeds. Flacco already has experience in the Browns' system, as he led the team to the playoffs back in 2023. Plus, everyone knows Flacco isn't the quarterback of the future, so he can simply hold down the fort in 2025—at least during the early stages of the campaign—while the youngsters learn.
It also seems relatively unlikely that all four signal-callers will be on the roster come Week 1 next September. Perhaps Cleveland will look to trade Pickett, a former first-round pick who is still just 26 years old and may be generate some intrigue from quarterback-needy teams.
Just about everyone wants to see Sanders taking snaps next year, but a world does exist in which neither Sanders nor Gabriel earns any significant playing time in 2025.
