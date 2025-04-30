Browns Digest

New Video Surfaces of Browns' No. 5 Pick Mason Graham Being Prank Called

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham received a brutal prank phone call during the NFL Draft.

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders certainly wasn't the only Cleveland Browns player who received a prank phone call during the NFL Draft.

Mason Graham—who the Browns selected with the No. 5 overall pick after trading down—was also a victim, and video of the call has now emerged.

An Ohio State Buckeyes fan posing as Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski somehow found Graham's private phone number and placed a call to the Michigan Wolverines product, and based on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan, well, you can imagine what ensued.

Ultimately, Graham actually was drafted by the Browns, so in the end, this was a case of no harm, no foul, but the fact that so many people are gaining access to these players' phone numbers is obviously a problem that the NFL will need to address.

Remember: Sanders was also called in the draft by someone claiming to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and was told he would have to "wait a little longer."

Graham will always be a significant part of Browns history regardless of how his career in Cleveland unfolds, as the Browns traded the second overall pick to move down in the order to acquire him, passing up on Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter in the process.

Graham spent three seasons at Michigan and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks en route to an All-American selection.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle also helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023.

