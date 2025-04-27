Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Comparison to NFL MVP Candidate
The Cleveland Browns were somehow able to land Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, trading up to the 144th pick to bag him.
Sanders was generally considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the class behind Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. But apparently, NFL executives did not think that way, which resulted in a massive slide.
The Browns reaped the benefits of Sanders' fall, and now, he will get a chance to start under team for the team heading into 2025.
ESPN's Matt Miller has offered a rather interesting comparison for Sanders, and if the 23-year-old does ultimately reach the level Miller is anticipating, Cleveland has probably found its franchise player under center.
Miller has likened Sanders to Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, who actually finished fifth in NFL MVP voting last season.
Goff threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 72.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 111.8 in 2024, earning his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.
The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown 30 or more touchdowns in each of the last two seasons and has done it three times in his career since entering the league with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. He also led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018-19 campaign.
Goff is not typically viewed as an upper echelon quarterback, but he is unquestionably a franchise signal-caller with a very underrated NFL track record.
We'll see if Sanders can eventually become such a player for the Browns.
