Browns Linked to 6-Time Pro Bowl Weapon for Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns may have found their franchise quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, but now, they need to start improving the weapons around him.
While the Browns selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft, they did not land a single wide receiver, which certainly creates a rather messy situation for Cleveland heading into 2025.
Luckily for the Browns, there are still some weapons available in free agency, and Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp has connected them to one in particular: Keenan Allen.
"The Browns added [Quinshon] Judkins at running back and Harold Fannin Jr. at tight end on Friday, but adding a third option at wideout next to Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would make sense," Rapp wrote. "Allen would be a nice pickup."
Allen, who remains unsigned in free agency, spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Of course, the 32-year-old is more known for his 11-year tenure with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, where he made six Pro Bowl appearances and posted six 1,000-yard campaigns. He topped out at 1,393 yards in 2017.
It should also be noted that Allen is just two seasons removed from racking up 1,243 yards during his final campaign with the Chargers in 2023.
Beyond Jeudy, the Browns do not have any genuine proven talent at the wide receiver position. Tillman absolutely showed flashes last season, but he has yet to prove he can be a top option on a regular basis.
Cleveland could absolutely stand to add a veteran presence to help Sanders in his upcoming rookie campaign, and Allen could be the answer.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Investigating Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' Prank Call
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Receives Bold Prediction After Draft
MORE: Browns QB Trade Seems Imminent After Drafting Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About New Situation With Cleveland Browns
MORE: Cleveland Browns Share First Look at Shedeur Sanders in Browns Jersey