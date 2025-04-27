NFL Investigating Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' Prank Call
The NFL Draft was an absolute whirlwind for Shedeur Sanders. He surely expected to be a top-five pick, but instead slipped all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns snatched him up in a trade.
But prior to Sanders actually getting drafted, he was fooled into believing that the New Orleans Saints were selecting him courtesy of a prank phone call.
A caller identifying himself as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis phoned Sanders and told him he was going to "have to wait a little longer" before hanging up.
Well, now, the prank call is apparently being investigated by the NFL, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Anyone watching the cringy video surely wondered how in the world the caller was able to retrieve Sanders' private phone number to begin with. It's not like those numbers are just plastered on the Internet (or anywhere) for anyone to see.
In the end, Sanders did ultimately hear his name called legitimately, as the Browns took him with the 144th overall pick in the draft. He may end up getting the last laugh, as well, as he should have a golden opportunity to compete for Cleveland's starting quarterback job.
Sanders was widely viewed as the second-best quarterback prospect in his class entering the draft, but clearly, NFL executives did not feel the same way, as a host of signal-callers were chosen before him. That includes Dillon Gabriel, who the Browns selected in Round 3.
The 23-year-old Sanders enjoyed a terrific 2024 campaign at Colorado, leading the country in completion percentage and tossing 37 touchdown passes.
