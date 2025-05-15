Browns Land Rough Prediction That Will Rub Shedeur Sanders the Wrong Way
The Cleveland Browns went just 3-14 last season and probably had the worst quarterback situation in football, which had many thinking the Browns would take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Well, Cleveland ultimately drafted two signal-callers, but neither were in the first round, as the Browns took Dillon Gabriel in Round 3 and then circled back to nab Shedeur Sanders the following day.
There are some who feel that Sanders could eventually become Cleveland's franchise quarterback, but not everyone is a believer.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton predicted records for every team in the NFL following the schedule release, and he had the Browns going 4-13. That doesn't come as a major surprise, but it's what Moton said Cleveland will plan on doing after the season that may rub Sanders fans the wrong way.
"By December, Cleveland will be looking forward to using its own first-round pick on a quarterback," Moton wrote.
Considering that next year's quarterback class is viewed as much deeper and much more talented than the class of 2025, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Browns would consider taking another quarterback next April.
However, that would also mean that Cleveland just wasted two draft picks that could have been used elsewhere. Why draft two quarterbacks if you don't think either of them will stick long term?
Right now, Joe Flacco likely projects to be the Browns' starter under center, but perhaps one of Gabriel or Sanders could supplant him midseason. If either of them shows anything, Cleveland will face quite a difficult decision with its top pick next spring.
