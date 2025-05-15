Insider Drops Major Intel on Potential Cleveland Browns QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns definitely have a glut at the quarterback position right now, as they added four new signal-callers this offseason: Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Some have felt that the Browns will make a trade at some point, as it does not seem likely that they will carry four quarterbacks heading into next season (and let's remember that Deshaun Watson is still a member of the team, as well, although he will surely be all out for all of 2025).
However, during a recent episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shut down any potential quarterback trade for the club. At least not currently.
“I don’t think the Browns are willing to part with any of these guys right now," Cabot said. "I think they’re very excited about the quarterback room that they’ve put together. I think they want to throw those guys out there, see what they have, and let the best man win."
The operative part of that statement is "right now," meaning that something could obviously change between now and Week 1 of the regular season.
It seems hard to imagine Cleveland essentially wasting a roster spot like that. Pickett and Flacco seem like the most obvious trade candidates, with the former comprising the more likely of the two due to the fact that he is considerably younger (the Browns probably view Flacco as a veteran stopgap).
But perhaps Cleveland really is planning to roll into the 2025 campaign with four quarterbacks? We'll see.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' 2025 NFL Schedule Officially Released
MORE: Browns' Sleeper Weapon Could Fix Cleveland's Inexplicable Mistake
MORE: Cleveland Browns Slammed With Brutal Take in Critical Area
MORE: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message Amid Injury Recovery
MORE: Cleveland Browns' UDFA Weapon Could Shockingly Crash the Party