Cleveland Browns Sign Former Detroit Lions WR
The Cleveland Browns may not be a playoff team this season, but they're still focused on getting back to that level as soon as possible. With that in mind, they're still looking for diamonds in the rough with late-season roster moves.
That was the case once again on Tuesday.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns have signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
Davis is not a huge name, but Cleveland wants to take a closer look at him. While he's formerly of the Lions, he most recently had a short stint with the Denver Broncos.
During the 2024 NFL preseason, Davis ended up catching five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He scored his lone touchdown on a 61-yard catch-and-run play.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northwest Missouri State in 2022 by the Broncos, Davis is looking for another chance. He has shown flashes of potential, but simply hasn't been good enough yet to get a real chance to play.
More than likely, Davis won't end up sticking with the Browns. However, it's good to see the front office making some moves and staying active.
Sometimes, these kinds of moves pay off in a big way. There is always a chance that a player could break out and flourish with a new opportunity.
Back in his 2021 season at Northwest Missouri State, Davis ended up catching 44 passes for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns. He played well enough at a small school to earn an opportunity in the NFL.
Again, it's unlikely that he'll stick around with Cleveland, but it would be an amazing story if he was able to make some noise with the Browns.