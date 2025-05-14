Cleveland Browns Slammed With Brutal Take in Critical Area
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing NFL teams to watch with training camp just around the corner, mainly because of their compelling quarterback battle.
However, just because the Browns are interesting does not necessarily mean they are in great shape. In fact, they have a glaring issue that will almost certainly manifest itself next season if they don't take some measures to solve it: the receiving corps.
Dalton Wasserman ran through each position group and named the teams that are strongest and weakest in those respective categories, and when it came to wide receivers, Wasserman had Cleveland pegged as the worst team in the NFL.
"Aside from Jerry Jeudy, who rode an incredible volume of targets to a 74.9 PFF receiving grade last season, the Browns are sorely lacking in proven receiving options," Wasserman wrote. "Cedric Tillman showed flashes as a vertical threat before suffering a season-ending concussion. Jamari Thrash and David Bell caught only three passes apiece over the entire season. Free-agent acquisition Diontae Johnson could offer some hope, but he posted just a 65.3 PFF receiving grade while playing for three different teams last season."
The Browns oddly chose to pass on a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, instead opting to sign the embattled Johnson shortly after the draft concluded.
Cleveland seems to be relying on awful lot on a potential breakout campaign from Tillman or Thrash next season, which is a dangerous game to play, especially considering that the Browns may be trotting out a rookie quarterback next fall.
There are still a couple of options remaining in free agency, including six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and former Browns wide out Amari Cooper.
Cleveland could also pull off a trade, and it has plenty of time to do so between now and the regular season.
