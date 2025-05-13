Cleveland Browns' Next Move Should Be Painfully Obvious
The Cleveland Browns just completed their rookie minicamp, meaning that the next step in their offseason program is organized team activities later this month.
However, before the Browns get to that point, there is a move they absolutely need to make, and it involves addressing their receiving corps.
Right now, Cleveland has one of the thinnest wide receiver rooms in football. Once you get past Jerry Jeudy, it gets pretty ugly, as Cedric Tillman is far from proven, and free-agent signing Diontae Johnson played for three different teams last season.
The Browns inexplicably decided against picking a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, which is why they decided to add Johnson in the first place. It was one of many odd decisions Cleveland made in the draft, leaving its options very thin in terms of finding viable wide outs.
But there is one receiver remaining that the Browns should be leaping to sign: Keenan Allen.
Allen is somehow still remaining on the open market in spite of catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears in 2024. He is also just two seasons removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yes, Allen is now 32 years old and may be declining, but Cleveland could absolutely use a sure-handed pass-catcher in its midst, and Allen definitely fits the mold.
Of course, the question is whether or not Allen would actually want to join the Browns, who went just 3-14 last season and are clearly not remotely close to contending for a Super Bowl.
It seems hard to imagine that no teams around the league have called Allen. He surely has generated some interest, but he could just be waiting for the perfect opportunity. But how much longer will he remain patient?
Perhaps Cleveland can entice him to jump on board, using the fact that he would have plenty of opportunities to post big numbers as a lure for the veteran wide out.
The Browns certainly need to do something about their wide receiver situation, especially considering they may be employing a rookie quarterback at some point next fall. And at the moment, Allen is the best option available in that regard.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Drops Update After Heartbreaking Injury News
MORE: Cleveland Browns Opponent, Date For 2025 London Game Revealed
MORE: Browns, Patriots Could Hook Up for Compelling WR Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing WR Move Following Rookie Minicamp