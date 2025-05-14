Cleveland Browns' UDFA Weapon Could Shockingly Crash the Party
The Cleveland Browns are in obvious need of a wide receiver, which makes their decision to not select one in the NFL Draft all the more puzzling.
However, the Browns did have a rather intriguing undrafted free-agent option at rookie minicamp this past weekend: former South Carolina Gamecocks wide out Gage Larvadain.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has identified Larvadain as one Browns undrafted free agent we should be monitoring and seems to believe that he could actually make the 53-man roster.
"Cleveland’s wide receiver corps is in shaky shape on paper. There is a clear path to snaps for any rookie or unproven player, with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Diontae Johnson headlining the unit," Sikkema wrote. "Larvadain flashed at three schools in his college career — Southeastern Louisiana, Miami (OH) and, most recently, South Carolina. His 2024 campaign with the Gamecocks yielded only a 58.6 PFF receiving grade and 223 receiving yards, but in his previous three seasons, he combined for 135 catches, 1,904 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while improving his PFF receiving grade each year, topping out at 79.6 in 2023."
Larvadain began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana in 2021, where he put together a couple of solid seasons. His most productive year there came in 2022, when he hauled in 59 receptions for 731 yards and a pair of scores before transferring to Miami (OH). He caught 42 passes for 679 yards and six touchdowns during his line campaign with the Redhawks.
The 5-foot-9 speedster could represent a very interesting slot weapon for Cleveland, which appears to be relying on a breakout season from Tillman or maybe even Jamari Thrash in 2025.
As Sikkema noted, any sleeper wide receiver that impresses for the Browns in organized team activities and training camp should have a chance to break through and make the cut heading into next season.
