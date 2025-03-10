Browns Digest

Browns Star WR Opens Up About Team's Next Needed Move

Jerry Jeudy chimed in on the Cleveland Browns biggest offseason need at the start of NFL free agency

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Numerous Cleveland Browns players have made it known that from a long list of needs, one stands out as the team's biggest this offseason.

Quarterback.

Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy became the latest player to emphasize the Browns most glaring hole. During an appearance on "Up and Adams" With Kay Adams, Jeudy was asked to share what his message would be for team general manager Andrew Berry this offseason.

He didn't mince words.

"I'm telling that we gotta get a QB, man, we gotta get a quarterback," said Jeudy. "We gotta get a guy who can sling that thing, that's the piece that we missing. We need a quarterback that can get us the ball, that can win games for us. That's what we need right now."

Jeudy's comments echo those of cornerback Denzel Ward, tight David Njoku and even star defensive end Myles Garrett, who have all publicly stated this offseason that Berry and company need to figure out their quarterback situation first and foremost.

With embattled QB Deshaun Watson expected to miss the entire 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles, it's no surprise so many Browns players have been vocal on the subject.

For Jeudy, especially, finding a quarterback is particularly important as he looks to build upon the first Pro Bowl campaign of his career.

To this point, Cleveland has been linked to several veteran quarterback options and will also have an opportunity to draft one with the No. 2 overall pick if they so choose.

How the situation plays out will be unveiled in the weeks ahead, but one thing that's evident is that the Jeudy will have someone new throwing him the football in 2025.

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

