Former Browns Defender Released By Hated Rival
A former Cleveland Browns defender has now hit the open market, as defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news.
Ogunjobi is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 15 games and registered 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks, posting a rather paltry 49.4 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Charlotte, was originally selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Ogunjobi spent the first four years of his career with the Browns, establishing himself as a full-time starter as soon as his sophomore season when he recorded 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
The Livingston, N.J. native has actually spent his entire NFL tenure in the AFC North, as he also joined the Cincinnati Bengals for one year in 2021, racking up 49 tackles and seven sacks while helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.
Ogunjobi then joined the Steelers the following season, but proved to be a rather significant disappointment in Pittsburgh, failing to live up to expectations.
Now, the veteran is available and can probably be had on a cheap short-term deal, and with the Browns not having a ton of cap room and actually needing some help along their defensive line, they may want to consider a reunion.
Cleveland preluded the free-agent rush with a bang on Sunday, signing Myles Garrett to a contract extension, but otherwise, the Browns may not be able to make any truly significant additions.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Adam Schefter Offers Surprising QB Update for Cleveland Browns
MORE: Browns Could Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Defender in Free Agency
MORE: Did the Browns Just Make a Major Mistake With Myles Garrett?
MORE: Browns' NFL Draft Plans Abundantly Clear After Myles Garrett Deal
MORE: Myles Garrett's New Record-Breaking Contract has Interesting Wrinkle