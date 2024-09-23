Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Receives Positive Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns lost more than a football game on Sunday against the New York Giants. Several players left the game due to injury, some more serious than others.
Star pass rusher Myles Garrett was one of the players dealing with injuries throughout the game, most notably with his foot. And while he was able to finish the game, his status moving forward looked bleak as he talked about managing multiple lower leg injuries and shared that he'd undergo an MRI.
On Monday, following the MRI, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared a positive update on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, calling Garrett "day-to-day," this week.
"He's like a lot of guys on our team," Stefanski said. "He's going to battle through these injuries and I expect him to continue to get better."
Garrett first revealed that he was dealing with a foot injury after Week 1 and has worked to manage the ailment in each of the last two weeks. On Sunday, the 28-year-old played just 58% of the team's snaps against New York, as he spent notable stretches of game time on the sideline.
At one point, early in the fourth quarter Garrett stayed down on the field after a play and ultimately limped off the field and into the blue medical tent. Given how he emerged from the game, a day-to-day diagnoses should serve as a relief to Browns fans. Granted, day-to-day has been a very fluid term for the the Browns in recent years.
Beyond Garrett, Stefanski revealed that three-time Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller would be sidelined for multiple weeks with a knee injury. The severity of that ailment is not known at this time, but the Browns head man added that Teller could be a potential IR candidate.
Stefanski had no update on other injured tackle Jedrick Wills – who left his 2024 debut in the third quarter with a knee injury – and James Hudson III at this time. Asked about whether or not 2024 Pro Bowler, tight end David Njoku could return this week, Stefanski said "we'll see." Njoku has missed each of the last two games with an ankle injury.