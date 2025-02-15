Cleveland Browns Surprisingly Connected to Pro Bowl WR
The Cleveland Browns have a whole lot of things to take care of this offseason, but the problem is that their financial situation is an absolute mess.
As a result, the Browns may not be able to make many notable additions in free agency and will instead likely have to focus on trading off big-time pieces (like Myles Garrett) and the NFL Draft.
Of course, the No. 1 priority for Cleveland is addressing its quarterback situation, but even still, the Browns have plenty of other offensive holes that need to be repaired.
How they go about doing that is anyone's guess, but Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a pretty surprising potential fit for the Browns: Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs —a four-time Pro Bowler—is slated to hit the free-agent market next month, and due to his ties to Kevin Stefanski from their Minnesota Vikings days, Pedraza feels that Diggs could be an interesting get for Cleveland, particularly if the Browns bring in Kirk Cousins.
"Cleveland shouldn't be in the market for any receivers unless they're trying to abide by a request from whoever they sign in free agency as their next starting quarterback," Pedraza wrote. "Diggs would make the most sense as a receiver that falls under that umbrella - he played well alongside Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings, so it'd make sense to add him to a Browns offense in great need of some pop."
But is this really a direction in which Cleveland wants to proceed?
Cousins and Diggs are both in their 30s and are past their primes, which doesn't really fit the Browns' timeline (unless Cleveland still somehow thinks it is a contender).
The Browns definitely need some weapons, but Diggs probably isn't the best answer.
