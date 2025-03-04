Cleveland Browns Tender Special Teams Ace, Backup Tight End
The Cleveland Browns made a pair of moves a little over a week before NFL Free Agency opens.
On Tuesday, the team announced that it had officially tendered restricted free agents, linebacker Winston Reid and tight end Blake Whiteheart. Both players were slated to be exclusive rights free agents.
That designation means they each have less than three accrued seasons while on an expiring contract. By tendering them, the Browns are essentially offering a one-year contract to both players at the league minimum, and neither can negotiate with other teams at the start of the new league year.
In other words, both players are now expected back with the Browns in 2025, at least during the offseason.
Reid joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and appeared in 16 games. The Weber State product found a key role on special teams and as an extra blocker in short-yardage situations. He recorded 15 tackles, half of a sack, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
As for Whiteheart, he joined the Browns as a practice squad signee in August. After bouncing around between the practice squad and the active roster early in the season, he was signed to the active roster full-time in November.
Whiteheart played in a total of 11 games, including two starts, and recorded six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
