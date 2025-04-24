Cleveland Browns Under Fire After Latest No. 2 Pick Report
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but they are apparently thinking of trading it.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported earlier in the evening that the Browns are fielding offers for their top draft pick and that something may be brewing, which means Cleveland could be preparing to pass on Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter.
As you would expect, some Browns fans are not too happy about that, and they came out in droves to reply to Cabot's post on X reporting the possible trade.
Obviously, a whole lot of Cleveland fans want Hunter, who is widely viewed as a generational talent. After all, he plays both wide receiver and cornerback and just won the Heisman Trophy during his final season at Colorado.
But to be fair to the Browns, they have holes up and down their roster, so trading down from No. 2 to acquire a treasure trove of assets may not be the worst idea in the world.
Plus, Cabot didn't say for sure that Cleveland is trading the pick; only that the Browns are listening to offers. And isn't that what they should do? What if another team comes along and makes a Godfather offer that Cleveland can't pass up? The Browns at least owe it to themselves to conduct some due diligence and see what's out there.
Rebuilding teams like Cleveland need to explore all options. This is a club that went 3-14 this past season, so the Browns must not leave any stone unturned.
