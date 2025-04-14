Browns Urged to Make Bold Move for Former 1,000-Yard WR
The Cleveland Browns are very occupied trying to solve their problems under center, and understandably so. After all, the Browns had one of the worst quarterback situations in football heading into the offseason.
Cleveland has made some strides in that area, acquiring both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco to help stabilize the position, but the Browns obviously need a franchise quarterback. And you know what? They also need weapons for whoever will be taking snaps in 2025.
Beyond Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland is pretty thin at wide receiver. Yes, Cedric Tillman flashed potential this past season, but he is very unproven, and even if Tillman produces, the Browns still need to add more depth there.
Of course, Cleveland can address the issue in the NFL Draft, but Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network has identified a potential solution still remaining in free agency: Tyler Lockett.
"Signing Tyler Lockett to the team would add a very nice security blanket to Flacco and the young guy to help get them to speed," Stolte wrote. "Lockett would play opposite of Jerry Jeudy and also has some slot experience as well."
Lockett spent the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, putting together four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
The 32-year-old has certainly shown some signs of decline over the last couple of years, as he caught just 49 passes for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024. However, he also achieved that on just 74 targets, playing third fiddle to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf.
Perhaps Lockett would be able to earn more opportunities with the Browns, who could definitely use a sure-handed receiver in their employ.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing Late-Free Agency Addition on Monday
MORE: Browns Have Shown Interest in Sleeper Nick Chubb Replacement
MORE: Browns Linked to Projected First Round WR with 'Star-Level Tools'
MORE: One Literally Massive Sleeper for Cleveland Browns in NFL Draft
MORE: Cleveland Brown QB Kenny Pickett Sends Bold Message About 2025 Season