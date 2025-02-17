Browns Urged to Retain Free Agent Playmaker
While the Cleveland Browns don't have a ton of flexibility during this year's free agency period, they'll need to make the most of it in an effort to patch the various holes this roster holds after a brutal 3-14 season is in the books.
According to OverTheCap, the Browns currently have the second-lowest available cap in the NFL at just over -$40 million just ahead of the New Orleans Saints. It keeps Cleveland's moves limited, and hardly able to make any considerable splashes on the open market.
Yet, even with those guardrails in mind, there could be one "dream" signing for the Browns in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron –– current running back Nick Chubb who hits unrestricted free agency after seven years with Cleveland.
There remains a chance Chubb could be on his way out of Cleveland after an extensive history with the franchise, but Cameron sees a mutual fit for both teams heading into next season.
"The Browns are one of two teams more than $30 million over the cap, effectively disqualifying them from filling any needs in free agency," Cameron said. "But that doesn’t discount a serious need for help in the backfield. Likely their only avenue would be to hope longtime Brown Nick Chubb has no offers elsewhere and takes a massive discount to stay in the NFL."
Chubb had his fair share of injury troubles through 2024, headlined by his miraculous return from his season-ending 2023 leg injury. Yet, for Cleveland, it's hard to find a better fit on the market for their backfield depth.
In his eight games, he had 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns but had his campaign cut short due to a broken foot, one that was already limited due to his miraculous return from the gruesome 2023 leg injury that took him out for that season.
If able to return anywhere close to his pre-injury form, it makes any signing all the more valuable and sensible. However, with Chubb entering his age-30 season in 2025, questions will inevitably follow on how he'll look moving forward with a lot of tread on his tires.
The concerns are present, but the Browns could take a low-risk swing on Chubb with a smaller contract to help bolster their backfield in tandem with Jerome Ford, hoping to keep the run game stable enough to support whoever the starting quarterback ends up as in 2025.
