NFL Insider Drops Three Trade Suitors for Browns' Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns are facing a very difficult situation when it comes to superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. He has requested a trade from the franchise and he has been very public about doing so.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a path back from where the two sides currently are. Garrett has decided that he wants to leave and that seems to be his final decision. He wants to compete for Super Bowls and the truth of the matter is that the Browns cannot offer that right now.
With that being said, Garrett has been the long-standing face of the franchise. Moving on from him will be a sad day. He is a generational talent and losing him will be felt in a big way.
Despite the difficult of the situation, that is exactly where things stand. Cleveland can either make things ugly by forcing him to stay or they can accomodating his trade request and move on.
More than likely, they will cave to his request and ship him elsewhere this offseason.
Where could he end up being traded? One NFL insider has suggested three potential suitors.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN has suggested three teams that make the most sense in a trade for Garrett.
“Just about 30 or 31, really the 32 teams in the NFL should be interested. I’ll give you a few that stand out to me though and I’ll start with Detroit where we saw that Lions defense banged up with injuries…Flip it to the NFC East, the Washington Commanders make sense to me. A team that of course arrived ahead of schedule this year, a young quarterback on a rookie deal in Jayden Daniels…And then I’ll throw in a team that you feel like has everything already. What about the Philadelphia Eagles?” Barnwell said.
All three of those teams would be able to offer Garrett the chance to compete for a Super Bowl. They would all likely be welcome destinations for the superstar pass rusher.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett put up big production once again. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Those numbers would take any of those three teams up a notch.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Garrett this offseason. A trade seems likely and these three teams are all likely suitors. However, there are another 29 teams who would also love to get their hands on Garrett.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors surrounding this situation as Cleveland tries to figure out the best way to move forward.
