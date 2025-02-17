Analyst Predicts Browns to Target Former Pro Bowl QB
When taking a step back to look at the Cleveland Browns' upcoming offseason, the glaring issue that needs to be addressed is what's to come at the quarterback position.
The projected starting signal caller for Cleveland during the 2025 season is unknown, and it likely won't look too similar to what occurred last season. However, the Browns will have to get busy in the coming months to find their next aspired starting quarterback, whether that be in the draft, free agency, or via trade.
In the eyes of Browns analyst Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, he sees an interesting candidate in play for the Browns' starting quarterback position: Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins, who could be looking for the fourth team of his career this offseason.
Grossi mentions two significant factors leading to the Browns' fit with Cousins:
"Two major reasons –– he's going to be one of the cheapest quarterbacks because after the Falcons cut him, he'll play for the NFL minimum because the Falcons are already guaranteeing him $25 million... They're not going to trade him, nobody's going to trade for that contract," Grossi said. "Number two reason is, we know he was together with Kevin Stefanski for two years in Minnesota. He played in the Kyle Shanahan offense in Washington. If he's healthy, he's a logical step in for one year."
Cousins is coming off an up-and-down season with the Falcons in his first year removed from suffering his brutal Achilles tear. He posted 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions through 14 games before being benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.
At 36 years old, it's hard to say how much life is left in Cousins' NFL career, and if he has the ability to bounce back from a shaky 2024 campaign. However, if the Browns are convinced the veteran still has enough in the tank for another season, he could be a prime candidate to compete for Cleveland's starting job.
The Browns will need to search for cheap options at quarterback that provide worthwhile stability for at least one season. Cousins may not have the ideal longevity to be a quarterback for the foreseeable future, but while Cleveland looks to retool in 2025, bringing in an experienced signal caller who's proven to have had success alongside Kevin Stefanksi could ultimately be a big boost in righting the ship.
Time will tell how Cousins' situation unfolds in Atlanta, but if he hits the free agency market being healthy enough to play, expect the Browns to be within that mix.
