Cleveland Browns Urged To Consider Signing Recently Cut Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have narrowed down their roster to the final 53, but that does not mean that Andrew Berry and the front office are done making moves.
As is always the case, teams keep their eyes open for potential trades and players who are released by other teams. There is a strong chance that the Browns could go through more roster movement before they face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
In fact, Cleveland is being urged to consider pursuing one wide receiver that was recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Earnest Horn of Browns Nation has suggested that the Browns should consider signing wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
"Should the Browns be in the market for more wide receiver help to aid quarterback Deshaun Watson? If the team is targeting help at that position, one athlete the Browns could look into is two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Kadarius Toney."
Toney would be a very intriguing pickup.
His career has not gone according to plan after being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney simply hasn't been able to put everything together.
In his first four years, he has played in 32 games. The young wideout has caught 82 passes for 760 yards and three touchdowns.
While the numbers don't look great, Toney could be worth a flier. He has elite speed and playmaking ability with the football in his hands. Perhaps the right situation could unlock his full potential.
At the very worst, Cleveland could cut him and move on from him.
If Toney were to be able to unlock the potential that was seen in him during the 2021 draft, he could turn into a star. He's shown flashes of that potential, but those flashes have been few and far between.
Should the Browns be all-in on adding one more wide receiver to the roster, Toney wouldn't be a bad choice. He would be a low-cost, high-reward type of signing.
On that kind of a deal, it would be worth a shot.