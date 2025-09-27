Cleveland legend Hanford Dixon speaks highly of Browns rookie running back
The Cleveland Browns may have the No. 1 running back from the 2025 NFL Draft.
And his name is Quinshon Judkins.
The graduate of the Ohio State University has been nothing short of spectacular since joining the Browns on the field after the start of the season. After being held out of the organization due to legal concerns, he returned with vengeance for Cleveland.
The 36th overall selection played his first NFL regular season game on September 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. The high-flying, hard-hitting division rival didn't have much of an answer for Judkins as he ran all over them on a limited 10 carries. He took those for 61 total yards.
The Browns coaching staff took note and immediately gave Judkins more time to shine as he took 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers just a week later. Just as the coaching staff noticed his talent, so did Browns legend Hanford Dixon.
"I like him. I like him. I think the kid... he's showing some promise. I mean, he's showing that he's a dog," Dixon said.
On The Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Dixon gave acclaim to what Judkins has provided the Browns in 2025.
"He's got great vision. When he gets that ball and looking for a hole to run in, if that hole is there, he's gonna hit it," Dixon said.
The 66-year-old Dixon played for Cleveland for his entire nine-year career that spanned from 1981 through 1989. He started 128 of 131 career games he played in, being the true definition of a staple for the Browns on the defensive side of the ball. He finished his career with 26 interceptions, with a career-high five coming in his Pro Bowl 1986 season.
This praise from a Cleveland legend should be a huge boost in confidence for Judkins, who is still attempting to adapt to the professional game.
Against the Packers, Judkins dashed through a group of tacklers and took a run for a career-high 38-yard run. In the game before against the Ravens, he did a similar thing with a rush for 31 yards.
"I like [how the] running game came on toward the end, especially the, the big one that he broke," Dixon said.
On the season, he has a total of 28 carries for 155 yards and one touchdown, giving him an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
What else makes the 21-year-old so special is his ability to be utilized in the passing game. He has caught four balls for 11 yards. While in college with the Buckeyes, he caught 59 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns.
The sky seems to be the limit for Judkins in his first year in the NFL and with the Browns having uncertainty at the quarterback position, he should continue to get a lot of touches.