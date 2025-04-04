Deion Sanders May Have Dropped Huge Hint on Browns' Draft Plans
Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter? That is at least one of the biggest questions the Cleveland Browns are contemplating ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.
Both Colorado Buffaloes' stars are in consideration for the franchise with the No. 2 overall pick. And Sanders' father, Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders seems to believe at least one of them will be donning orange and brown next fall.
Prior to his son and Hunter putting on a show during the team's Pro Day in Boulder, Colo., Sanders opened up about his conversations with the Browns brass, including owner Jimmy Haslam, who he met for the first time. He concluded his comments with a bold prediction regarding Haslam's team.
"I think one of those guys will be there," the elder Sanders said about Colorado's two star prospects ending up in Cleveland.
There's reason to believe that the Browns are heavily interested in both Sanders and Hunter at No. 2 overall.
On top of Haslam being in attendance for the Pro Day, the team also sent general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, executive vice president JW Johnson, assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman, as well as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.
That contingent treated Sanders and Hunter to a private dinner during their time in Boulder this week as well.
Perhaps, Deion Sanders knows something about where the Browns top executives are leaning. Or maybe he's just stirring the pot during an always strategic pre-draft process.
