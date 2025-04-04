Browns Digest

Deion Sanders May Have Dropped Huge Hint on Browns' Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns are considering both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick

Spencer German

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter? That is at least one of the biggest questions the Cleveland Browns are contemplating ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.

Both Colorado Buffaloes' stars are in consideration for the franchise with the No. 2 overall pick. And Sanders' father, Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders seems to believe at least one of them will be donning orange and brown next fall.

Prior to his son and Hunter putting on a show during the team's Pro Day in Boulder, Colo., Sanders opened up about his conversations with the Browns brass, including owner Jimmy Haslam, who he met for the first time. He concluded his comments with a bold prediction regarding Haslam's team.

"I think one of those guys will be there," the elder Sanders said about Colorado's two star prospects ending up in Cleveland.

There's reason to believe that the Browns are heavily interested in both Sanders and Hunter at No. 2 overall.

On top of Haslam being in attendance for the Pro Day, the team also sent general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, executive vice president JW Johnson, assistant GMs Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman, as well as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.

That contingent treated Sanders and Hunter to a private dinner during their time in Boulder this week as well.

Perhaps, Deion Sanders knows something about where the Browns top executives are leaning. Or maybe he's just stirring the pot during an always strategic pre-draft process.

Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

