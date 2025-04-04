Browns' Owner Sends Stern Message to Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns were able to squash things with Myles Garrett last month, signing him to a massive contract extension amid the superstar defensive end requesting a trade.
While Garrett is now under wraps for the foreseeable future, it doesn't necessarily mean that the Browns have no expectations of the former Defensive Player of the Year.
Owner Jimmy Haslam has made it very clear that Garrett needs to step up in a variety of ways not limited to his on-field performance.
"What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etc., to become a real leader of the team," Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be."
Does this mean that Garrett wasn't doing his job as a leader beforehand? Maybe, or perhaps Cleveland simply expects more from the 29-year-old now that he signed a record-breaking deal.
Whatever the case may be, it appears that the Browns have placed some of the onus on Garrett here and are obviously expecting him to make the four-year, $160 million extension worthwhile.
Garrett racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance and fourth First-Team All-Pro selection. He also finished third in Defensive Player of the Year roting.
Cleveland went just 3-14 in 2024, one year after making just its second trip to the playoffs since 2003. We'll see if Garrett can help the Browns get back on track next season.
